COMMUNITIES affected by antisocial behaviour (ASB) are being asked where they would like to see a new ‘noise camera’ being deployed.
Following trials of the new technology in other parts of the country, Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez says she would like to see Devon and Cornwall Police working with councils to identify locations which would most benefit from the use of the technology.
A noise camera is an Automatic Numberplate Recognition (ANPR) camera attached to a microphone which can take a directional sound sample.
Currently, Devon and Cornwall Police have one camera which is situated near Exmouth seafront.
For the camera to become operational in any area the police need to work with councils to identify the most appropriate legislation for enforcement.
Evidence obtained from the camera can then be used by the police to penalise drivers.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “My office is supporting an approach which, if successful, could totally revolutionise the response to this type of persistent ASB. The technology is already proven; the police are now working with a local council to agree plans for how the evidence from the camera is used when it is operational.
“The use of noise cameras requires close partnership working between councils and the police.
“Anyone who experiences ASB through noisy driving should report it to the police and the council. That evidence will help the police prioritise action and it could influence decisions about where the police deploy the new noise camera.
“I would also encourage anyone who has a noisy driver problem to contact my office to see if we can help coordinate the all-important partnership working between councils and the police.”
Vehicle nuisance and anti-social driving can be reported to the police via online reporting system Operation Snap. Video footage and images can be submitted showing potential moving traffic offences securely online.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.