A MAN has been convicted at Truro Crown Court today of the murder of Michael Riddiough-Allen, who was stabbed outside a Bodmin nightclub.
Jake Hill, 25, fatally wounded 32-year-old Mr Riddiough-Allen and reportedly ‘slashed and stabbed’ other victims with a tactical kombat knife he had hidden in bushes while on a night .
The incident occurred during an altercation on Castle Canyke Road in the early hours of April 30, 2023.
Mr Riddiough-Allen, from Liskeard, was an innocent bystander who tried to intervene and disarm Hill, the court heard.
Hill attended the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin with friends. Before entering the club, Hill hid a knife in a nearby hedge, which he retrieved when the club closed at around 3am.
In addition to the manslaughter charge, Hill was also convicted by a jury at Truro Crown Court of four Section 18 offences of wounding with intent. He was found not guilty of one count of Section 18 wounding with intent.
Chelsea Powell, aged 22 of Granny’s Green, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter. She was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Tia Taylor, also 22, of Northey Road, admitted charges during the trial of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.
Powell and Taylor both deliberately lied to frustrate the police in their investigation.
The court hear that Mr Riddiough-Allen suffered a single stab wound to his abdomen and died at the scene.
Hill was found hiding in the loft at Taylor’s address following the stabbing - after she told officers nobody else was home.
The convictions follow a six-week trial at Truro Crown Court. The case was adjourned for sentencing on April 12.
Detective Constable Emma Norrish, of Devon & Cornwall Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “We welcome the verdict reached by the jury after hearing the evidence and deliberating on their decisions.
“This has been a long and complex investigation and trial and we now await the sentencing of the three defendants.
“I hope the outcome reached today will begin to bring some closure to Michael’s family and friends, and to the surviving victims.”
A CPS spokesperson said: “Jake Hill went for a night out with friends armed with a knife. That decision culminated in a cowardly attack that tragically took the life of Michael Riddiough-Allen, an unarmed man who was just trying to break up a fight.
“This case highlights the terrible impacts that come from the carrying of knives. The CPS is committed to working with our colleagues in the police to tackle knife crime and we will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.
“Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”
Following the verdict, the family of Mr Riddiough-Allen released a statement in which they warn of the impact of knife crime.