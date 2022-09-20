This rule is one that sparks controversy because some deem it as unfair or harsh, whereas others believe by eradicating slow drivers, traffic jams will be less severe. Although there is no minimum speed limit on motorways for example, if you’re caught driving dangerously slowly, you can be pulled over by the police. Depending on the severity of the offence, a common penalty is a £100 fine and three points for not showing reasonable consideration to other drivers.