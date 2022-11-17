Leader of Cornwall Council welcomes devolution discussions announced by Chancellor

“This isn’t the first time Cornwall has been at the forefront of devolution. We were the first rural authority to agree a deal with Government in 2015. That deal allowed us to deliver better public transport. It allowed us to retain and reinvest business rates in Cornwall. It allowed us to press ahead with deep geothermal exploration, which could prove so vital for our energy security in the future. The 2015 devolution deal has delivered real benefits to our residents, our communities and our economy.