A HUGE real-life activity game has been launched in St Austell and will run into early May.
A total of 54 Beat Box sensors have been installed in St Austell, Roche, Bugle, St Dennis, Foxhole and St Stephen for the free Beat the Street game which is being managed by Active Cornwall as part of the Let’s Go campaign and aims to encourage people to get moving.
The game was launched in and around St Austell Leisure Centre, with pupils from Sandy Hill Academy and Restormel Wave Academy and a number of guests tapping cards on Beat Boxes. The pupils also took part in activities at the leisure centre.
Beat the Street, which has already been played by millions of people elsewhere in the country, is managed nationally by Intelligent Health and is being supported by several organisations in Cornwall including Cornwall Council, Healthy Cornwall, the Eden Project, St Austell Healthcare and St Austell Town Council.
Beat the Street contactless cards have been distributed in schools, and people in the wider community can pick up a card from a distribution point listed on the website at www.beatthestreet.me
Alternatively, players aged 13-plus can participate through a mobile app, which can be downloaded via Google Play or iOS App Store.
Teams or individual players walk, cycle or run between the Beat Boxes tapping the cards as they go. The further players travel, the more points they score.
Tim Marrion of Active Cornwall said: “We know that one of the best things people can do for their physical and mental health is to move more and to get out into green space where possible, and Beat the Street really helps people do just that in a fun and engaging way.”
Beat the Street is running in Penzance at the same time as it being staged in the St Austell area.
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