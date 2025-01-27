There are lots of winter bugs circulating at the moment. Generally, you are best to stay at home, avoid vulnerable people, rest, stay hydrated and use over the counter medicines.
Older people, children, those with a weakened immune system, and people with long-term health conditions may be at higher risk, so it is worth having any vaccines you are eligible for and seeking medical help if you need it.
Here are the symptoms of some of the most common winter bugs.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) symptoms include cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, tiredness and fever. A vaccine is available during pregnancy to protect unborn children and for people aged 75 to 79.
Flu is a viral infection affecting the nose, throat, and lungs. It comes on more quickly and is far more severe than a cold. It also usually causes fever and body aches.
Over the past two winters, at least 18,000 deaths were associated with flu, but the vaccine has a significant impact on reducing severe illness.
COVID-19 is still causing severe illness, hospitalisations, and deaths particularly in more vulnerable people.
Many people now experience cold-like symptoms but some will also experience fever or chills, continuous cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, body aches, headache, sore throat, blocked nose, loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhoea, or change in sense of taste or smell.
People aged 65 and over, living in a care home for older adults, or in a clinical risk group aged over six months, are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Norovirus is also called the "winter vomiting bug". It causes vomiting and diarrhoea and sometimes also a high temperature, headache and aching arms and legs. This season we are experiencing the highest number of norovirus cases since our current reporting system began.
Rhinovirus causes what we know as the common cold. The main symptoms include a blocked or runny nose, sneezing, a sore throat, a hoarse voice, a cough, feeling tired and unwell. You may also have a temperature, aching muscles, a loss of taste and smell and a feeling of pressure in your ears and face.
