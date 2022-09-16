To mark World Alzheimer’s Month this September, the charity is backing a global focus on post-diagnostic support, by highlighting five key benefits of a dementia diagnosis for people in the South West. Marion Child, Head of Region for Alzheimer’s Society in the South West said: “Asking the same question over and over again is not called getting old, it’s called getting ill. If you’re worried for yourself or someone you love, you can come to Alzheimer’s Society for support.