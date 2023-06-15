New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Coast Coffee Bar & Bistro at Coast Coffee Bar, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 24
• Rated 1: The Cornish Company at 1 Cobble Lane, Fraddon, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: North Coast Wine Lounge at Unit 1, Ceres, Lansdown Road, Bude; rated on May 24