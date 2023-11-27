New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: SBiscuit Cafe at Biscuit Coffee Shop, Unit 6, Victoria Commercial Centre, Station Approach; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Sabzi at Unit 4, Hub Building, Stret Myghtern Arthur, Nansledan; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Chapel Cafe at Port Isaac Pottery, Roscarrock Hill, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: Fee's Food at Wavehunter, 4 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: Atlantic View Cafe at 4 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Ginger & Joe at Ginger & Joe Ltd, 42 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Fishermans Cafe at Exchequer Quay, Commercial Road, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Langleys at The Atlantic Inn, Peverell Terrace, Porthleven, Helston; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Liskeard Library at Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Inkies Smokehouse BBQ at Inkies Smokehouse, Draynes Bridge, Common Moor, Liskeard; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Pizza Express/Mac & Wings at Pizza Express, Unit G4, Maritime House, Discovery Quay; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Wild Vibes Cafe at Lakeside, Menherion, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Jubilee Pool Cafe at Battery Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 3: La Parrilla at 4 New Road, Callington, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 2: LULA Kitchen At The Rock Pool at Lula, The Rockpool, 1 Godrevy Towans, Gwithian; rated on September 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Carpenters Arms at Lower Metherell, Callington, Cornwall; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: The Weary Friar at Weary Friar Inn, Pillaton, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Victoria Inn at The Victoria Inn, Chyvelah Road, Threemilestone, Truro; rated on November 22
• Rated 4: The Boot Inn at Fore Street, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 1: Old Albion Inn at Langurroc Road, Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on November 3
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Harveys Fish Bar at Harveys Take Away, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: Pizza Barbican Ltd at Barbican Post Office Stores, Barbican Road, East Looe, Looe; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Rowes Bakery at W C Rowe, Chiverton Cross, Blackwater, Truro; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominoes Pizza, 40 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 9