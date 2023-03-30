Matt Bunt, Martin Bunt and Phil Bunt have launched a fundraiser to raise money for the Cornwall Leukaemia Trust and Biscovey Youth Football Club in honour of Matt’s sister-in-law, Nicola, who died at the age of 39.
They will be running between two places which hold fond memories for Nicola and the family; starting just outside Bodmin and ending at Polkerris Beach.
The start of the run will see the trio begin at Halgavor Bridge, the pedestrian footbridge overlooking the A30. They will be joined on the final two miles by Nicola’s youngest son, Brad, aged 9.
While an unusual place to hold fond memories of, it became a favourite place during the most unusual of times; the coronavirus lockdown. Matt, Nicola, Marcus, their two sons, Jack and Bradley and Matt’s son Henry would, in seeking things to do outside, often visit the bridge where the children would wave at the traffic and enjoy hearing lorries sound their horns in return.
From the ‘people bridge’ as it was known to the children, Matt, Martin and Phil will embark on their 13-mile run through the picturesque Luxulyan Valley, across Par Beach and end their charity run at Polkerris Beach, described as Nicola’s favourite places in the world.
So far, they have raised over £1,000 towards their fundraising effort and are keen to raise more.
Matt, a broadcaster on the Radio Newquay community radio station, said: “Back in January, we very sadly lost my sister-in-law Nik after a short illness. She was just 39.
So in her memory, next weekend (April 8/9) I'm challenging myself to run a half marathon between two locations - both of which hold fond memories of her and the family. I'll be raising money for two good causes.
“I've run 13 miles twice in my life - both times I swore I'd never do it again! But love can make you do crazy things outside your comfort zone!”
To contribute towards the fundraiser in Nicola’s memory to the Cornwall Leukaemia Trust and Biscovey Youth Football Club, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/people-bridge-to-par