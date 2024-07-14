England's 58-year wait for a major trophy continued this evening as Mikel Oyarzabel's late winner gave Spain a 2-1 victory in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
The Three Lions were on the back foot for most of the first half although chances were at a premium as defences were on top.
Spain scored within two minutes of the restart as Lamin Yamal, who was later voted young player of the tournament, played in Nico Williams for the Athletic Bilbao winger to slot past Jordan Pickford.
England boss Gareth Southgate responded by introducing semi-final hero Ollie Watkins for captain Harry Kane, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer, and on 73 minutes it was the latter who equalised.
Good play down the right by Bukayo Saka saw him play the ball to Jude Bellingham, who laid it off to Palmer who sent a left footed shot into the far corner via a deflection.
Spain responded by dominating possession and forced Jordan Pickford into a couple of good saves, and their dominance was rewarded five minutes from time.
Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella sent in a superb low cross from the left where Ozaryabul got in front of Marc Guehi to divert the ball past Pickford.
England responded and went agonisingly close as Declan Rice's header was cleared off the line by Dani Olmo, while Ivan Toney was introduced for Phil Foden in injury time, but Spain held on for their fourth European crown.