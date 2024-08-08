DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a statement of reassurance to residents amid speculated plans for violent disorder.
It comes during a period of ongoing scenes of rioting across England.
Officers have said there will be a visible presence in Devon and Cornwall across the coming days in order to engage with the public.
They added that they are working ‘around the clock’ to assess the credibility of intelligence received in order to take action where necessary.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “You will see over the coming days an increased level of community engagement from Devon and Cornwall Police. This is to ensure we are actively engaged with the public, available to receive intelligence from the community and to ensure we understand the concerns of those we serve.
“It is not in response to specific intelligence at this stage. Much of the intelligence received so far has not resulted in the disorder suggested. We are working around the clock to assess the credibility of any reports we receive and will share information at a local level with communities as soon as we are able to so appropriate steps can be taken to deal with violent disorder.”