Cornwall road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Cornwall road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this weekCornwall's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 11.59pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas temporary traffic signals for Western Power Distribution works.
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm August 15 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058 to Summercourt.
• A30, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 10pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle Bypass traffic signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.