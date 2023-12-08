Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 3 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 1.