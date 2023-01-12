Local charity Citizens Advice Cornwall will be hosting a coffee morning at Cornubia Hall, Par, on January 12 from 10am to 12pm for anyone interested in joining their fundraising team as a volunteer.
Like many charities, Citizens Advice Cornwall relies heavily on volunteers to carry out its work. As the cost of living and energy crisis deepens, the demand for the charities services across the county is increasing.
The charity is looking for groups or individuals that would be interested in helping raise the £1.5 million it takes to fund the service each year.
‘Fundraising Ambassadors’ are needed for a variety of roles including organising and attending fundraising events, talking to groups and organisations and organising collection tins. Opportunities are also available for volunteer advisors and administrators.
Community fundraising manager, Tamsin Chapman-Gunner, said: “As a charity our entire service relies heavily on our amazing volunteers and fundraising is no different. Fundraising is important to any charity and there are lots of opportunities for people to be able to help.
“Whether you just want to organise a coffee morning with your friends or join us at one of our larger events, no experience is necessary - just a passion for the charity as full training will be given.”
Citizens Advice Cornwall provides free, independent and confidential advice on a wide range of subjects for everyone in the community, including benefits, debt, housing, relationship issues, employment and redundancy, consumer, legal issues and more.