AN orthopaedic surgeon who has ''treated hundreds of of injuries'' was rescued after breaking his ankle on a coastal walk in Cornwall, writes Lauren Beavis.
Professor Chris Lavy, an NHS consultant and surgeon unexpectedly became a casualty himself on a coastal path between Par and Fowey.
Chris, from Oxford, was on a four-day walking trip on the South West coast path with his dog and eight friends. Despite being well-equipped for wet conditions, the walk took a sudden turn.
Chris said: “Conditions weren’t great. There'd been general drizzle landing on top of wet mud, but we were well equipped.
“I saw a sheep in the nearby field, so I called my Labrador over. I put my walking sticks down to put his lead on, but when he gave me a little tug, I slipped.
"My leg crumpled and I heard crack, crack, crack. I knew immediately that I’d broken my ankle.”
Chris’ friends called 999 and the St Austell Coastguard Rescue Team was sent and arrived on scene.
Chris said: “It was so reassuring to see them come over the hill, I remember thinking that this was a system that clearly works very well.”
Officer in charge Martin Cocks said Chris had exactly the right footwear and was well-equipped - but handling dogs under slippery conditions can lead to accidents.
He said: "Unfortunately, given the thick mud and weather we’ve had, coastal paths can quickly become dangerous.”
The team assessed Chris and put a splint on his foot. They said they even considered carrying him to the road in a stretcher but decided that the remote location and difficult terrain made extraction by foot difficult.
Station officer, Simon Blench, said: “We did our primary patient assessment, immobilised the ankle, and strapped it up.
"It was interesting to learn that Chris had in-fact treated hundreds of these injuries himself but in that moment, he was a casualty in pain in need of our help.”
Coastguards sheltered Chris from powerful downdrafts and loose debris as an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter lowered down its stretcher and winch paramedic.
Chris said: “It was a little bit scary because it was so windy. But I knew they knew what they were doing. They were all brilliant - it was just so well thought out.”
After being airlifted to hospital, Chris’s X-rays showed how he had sustained a trimalleolar fracture. A thick plaster cast and complete rest was prescribed, and Chris’ friends pushed carefully on with their trip.
Chris added: “For someone who’s probably treated hundreds of broken ankles in their time, it was interesting to experience firsthand.
“I just really wanted to thank Coastguards for their phenomenal professionalism and reassurance during the incident.”
Martin said: “It does make you proud of what we do when we come together and execute an effective rescue.
"It's nice to know that, despite our training, a senior and experienced surgeon thinks very highly of our casualty care. It really lifted our spirits to receive a letter of thanks from Chris, and it has taken pride of place at our Coastguard Station.”
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