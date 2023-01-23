Launceston Community Market were delighted to be able to support the Liskeard Triangle Centre recently with their care for cancer sufferers.
Triangle Centres are situated in many areas around the country but the one benefiting from this donation is the Mustard Tree Outreach (formerly Liskeard Triangle Outreach Drop-in Cancer Support Centre).
A spokesperson explained: “The centres are staffed by experienced cancer nurses, therapists and trained volunteers. They help cancer patients and their families navigate through their treatment and recovery closer to home.
“They give advice on access to recovery packages for those living with, and beyond, cancer along with time and privacy to explore what matters to you.
“Explanations of the aims of treatments and information given to you from the hospital are available. Emotional and practical support for carers and advice on talking to children when an adult has cancer is also available. Help is offered in the very sad cases when treatment is no longer possible.
“Of course, the friendly meetings always provide the opportunity to meet other patients and carers which helps all concerned.”
The group meet at the Liskerrett Community Centre every other Friday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.
Launceston Community Market meets every Friday morning at Methodist Central and all the funds raised go to local charities and good causes.
Any suggestions for future donations would be welcome.