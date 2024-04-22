“Furthermore, for us to be able to take action on those causing an issue, we need to receive the reports at the time of the incident, rather than afterwards,” the policing team continued. “The powers under the Public Spaces Protetio Order have been used recently to confiscate alcohol. We would like to remind people that the bus stop is purely for the use of people waiting for a bus and it is not acceptable that people are put in fear, or unable to use this facility because of a small minority who think it is acceptable to be intimidating or anti social.