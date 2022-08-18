Callington Community College “exceptionally proud” of A-Level performance
Subscribe newsletter
Callington Community College report that 90% of students have been accepted at their first choice universities, with some subjects achieving 100% pass rates following a successful A-Level results day.
A spokesperson for the college said: “Over a third of our cohort achieved grades that on average were grade B and above and in our vocational subjects, the average grade has risen to a Distinction.
“These results are especially pleasing, given the nervous wait, unknown grade boundaries and suggestions that the ‘soft landing’ predicted may not be as soft as originally thought. 90% of students have been accepted at their first choice establishments and others are in the process of accepting places through clearing.
“What is particularly interesting about this year and is almost certainly due to the disruption from COVID and associated stresses, is that more students than ever before have opted to take gap years, deferring their university places for one year. One student is off to New Zealand before embarking on his next steps and another is shortly off the Mexico.”
You can read more about results day and how other schools have performed in next week’s Cornish and Devon Post.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |