Sue Cook has applied for the permission, on behalf of Fernbank Advertising Ltd, who run the bus shelter advertising concession on behalf of Cornwall Council; concerning a number of different bus stops in Cornwall.
Current print-based advertising solutions would be replaced with digital advert displays at the station.
In their planning application, Fernbank Advertising explain: “The proposal is to change from the existing Double-sided internally illuminated 6-sheet Bus Shelter advertising displays to either Double-sided digital or a Single digital display. Therefore, it is important to weight the existing Bus Shelter advertising displays in the planning assessment.
“These 6-sheet advertising displays are established existing features within the street scene and locality, within the Conservation Area (if applicable) as existing, and/or within the setting of any listed buildings (if applicable) as existing, that characterize the locality in question. As with the existing Bus Shelter advertising displays, the replacement digital display(s) would be contained physically and visually within the host Bus Shelter.
“Digital displays of the kind proposed are becoming the accepted norm in street furniture advertising in towns and cities across the UK, and are viewed now by passers-by as simply the latest evolutionary step for these established street furniture advertising structures.”
For more information on application PA23/03276 visit Cornwall Council’s planning website.