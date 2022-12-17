FOOTBALL FIXTURES
Saturday, December 17
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town v Welton Rovers – postponed, Buckland Athletic v Falmouth Town – postponed, Ilfracombe Town v Shepton Mallet, Keynsham Town v Helston Athletic, Millbrook v Street, Saltash United v Bridgwater United, Sherborne Town v Cadbury Heath, Torpoint Athletic v Ashton and Backwell United, Wellington v Mousehole.
SWPL Premier East: Bovey Tracey v Torrington, Bridport v Brixham, Elburton Villa v Crediton United, Elmore v Teignmouth, Honiton Town v Dartmouth– postponed, Ivybridge Town v Okehampton Argyle, Newton Abbot Spurs v Axminster Town, Plymouth Marjon v Cullompton, Sidmouth Town v Torridgeside.
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town v St Austell, Godolphin Atlantic v Camelford, Mullion v Dobwalls, Penzance v Bude Town, St Dennis v Launceston – postponed, Wendron United v Wadebridge.
St Piran League East: Gunnislake v St Dominick, Launceston Res v St Austell Res, St Mawgan v Saltash Borough, Sticker Res v Altarnun.
East Cornwall Premier League: Liskeard Ath Res v Nanpean, Newquay Academy v St Blazey Res, North Petherwin v St Dennis Res, St Columb Major v Roche, St Newlyn East v Looe Town, Wadebridge Res v St Teath.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, quarter-final: Praze-An-Beeble v Foxhole Stars.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds v St Breward, Boscastle v Gorran, Dobwalls Res v Lanivet Inn, Mevagissey v Lostwithiel, Saltash Utd Thirds v Polzeath, St Dominick Res v Southgate, St Merryn v Lifton. Division One: Biscovey v Gunnislake Res, Calstock v St Cleer, Holywell and Cubert v North Petherwin Res, Looe Town Res v St Mawgan Res, Pensilva v Boscastle Res, St Minver Res v Foxhole Stars Res. Division Two: Castle Loyale v Indian Queens, Delabole and Tintagel United v Bodmin Dragons, Grampound v Bude Town Res, Lostwithiel Res v North Hill, Week St Mary v St Eval Spitfires.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Chittlehampton v Boca Seniors, Kilkhampton v Hartland Clovelly, North Molton Res v Bradworthy, Park United v Shamwickshire Rovers. Senior Division (2.30pm): Appledore Res v Ilfracombe Town Res, Hartland Clovelly Res v Fremington Res, Holsworthy Res v Shebbear United, Landkey Town v Braunton Thirds, Woolsery v Barum United. Intermediate Two (2.30pm): Equalizers v Bridgerule, High Bickington v Hartland Clovelly Thirds, Northam Lions Res v Langtree Lions, Shamwickshire Rovers v Morwenstow Res, Shebbear United Res v Bideford AFC Thirds.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (2.15pm): Halwill v Chagford.
RUGBY FIXTURES
Saturday, December 17
European Champions Cup, Pool A: Exeter Chiefs v Bulls.
National League One: Plymouth Albion v Taunton.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Hornets, Redruth v Exeter University.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Devonport Services, Camborne v Exmouth, Lydney v Ivybridge, Okehampton v Launceston, Old Centralians v Drybrook, Weston-super-Mare.
Regional Two South West: Bridgwater & Albion v Newton Abbot, Chard v Crediton, Sidmouth v Teignmouth, Truro v Sherborne, Wadebridge Camels v North Petherton, Wellington v St Austell.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Falmouth, Cullompton v Bude, Pirates Amateurs v Wiveliscombe, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Penryn, Tiverton v Paignton, Topsham v Kingsbridge.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Hayle, Liskeard-Looe v Redruth II, Saltash v Illogan Park, St Austell II v Camborne School of Mines, St Ives v Helston, Veor v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v Lankelly-Fowey, Perranporth v Redruth Albany, St Agnes v Roseland, St Just v Wadebridge Camels II.