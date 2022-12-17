Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v Lankelly-Fowey, Perranporth v Redruth Albany, St Agnes v Roseland, St Just v Wadebridge Camels II.

Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Hayle, Liskeard-Looe v Redruth II, Saltash v Illogan Park, St Austell II v Camborne School of Mines, St Ives v Helston, Veor v Newquay Hornets.

Regional One South West: Brixham v Devonport Services, Camborne v Exmouth, Lydney v Ivybridge, Okehampton v Launceston, Old Centralians v Drybrook, Weston-super-Mare.

Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (2.15pm): Halwill v Chagford.

Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds v St Breward, Boscastle v Gorran, Dobwalls Res v Lanivet Inn, Mevagissey v Lostwithiel, Saltash Utd Thirds v Polzeath, St Dominick Res v Southgate, St Merryn v Lifton. Division One: Biscovey v Gunnislake Res, Calstock v St Cleer, Holywell and Cubert v North Petherwin Res, Looe Town Res v St Mawgan Res, Pensilva v Boscastle Res, St Minver Res v Foxhole Stars Res. Division Two: Castle Loyale v Indian Queens, Delabole and Tintagel United v Bodmin Dragons, Grampound v Bude Town Res, Lostwithiel Res v North Hill, Week St Mary v St Eval Spitfires.

Miller facing six weeks out with hamstring injury

Chiefs to play Harlequins at Twickenham Stadium in March

Cowan-Dickie returns for European clash with Bulls

Pilgrims handed an away tie in Trophy quarter-finals

Also in the news

Comments