By Ayesha Gillespie
TAMAR TROTTERS RUNNING CLUB LATEST
SUNDAY, July 7, saw the Tamar Trotters host the Magnificent 7 race in Saltash, which was the eighthrace in the 2024 Cornish Grand Prix Race Series.
The rain poured in the minutes before it began but thankfully, the rain held away for the main event.
The event had 277 participants, 11 of them being from the Tamar Trotters and it was great to hear that a lot of personal bests had happened.
We had Robert Warner as the first Trotter home in a time of 46:58, followed by Luke Atwood in 49:40.
Luke’s time was even more astonishing as he’d just made it in time for the start of the Mag 7 after doing a triathlon at Mount Edgcumbe.
Lee Pollard was the third Trotter home in a time of 50:51. We also had James Gill (53:58), Sid Standlick (54:21), Arlene Powell (1:09:46), Darren Blenkinsop (1:16:00) and Susan Horne (1:18:26) taking part.
Age group wins were had by Alexia Zilli (54:20), Harriet Housam (57:05) and Susan Mason (1:33:41). A huge well done to them!
Our tail runners were Liam Jonas – who had just taken part in the Acronyms run before and the fun run - and Pete Waumsley.
Female team wins were had by Hayle Runners, Newquay Road Runners and Cornwall AC.
Male team wins were had by Hayle Runners, Truro Running club and Cornwall AC.
The event couldn’t have taken place without all of the endless hours of work from race director Helen Roper, or without the wonderful volunteers.
The team of volunteers met at 7am to set everything up and ensure that the day ran smoothly.