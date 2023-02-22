SOMERSET County Cricket Club have bolstered their seam bowling department for the upcoming season with the signing of New Zealand international Matt Henry.
Henry, who is set to take on England in the second Test in Wellington that starts later this week, has taken over 170 wickets for the Black Caps in 89 appearances across all three formats.
He is set to join up with the Cidermen following the ODI series with Pakistan and will be available for selection for the LV= Insurance County Championship clash at Lancashire that gets underway on May 11.
Henry will be available until July 31 and could play up to seven four-day matches as well as the entirety of the Vitality Blast.
Henry was part of the New Zealand side that reached the World Cup Final in 2019 and has played for three other sides in county cricket – Worcestershire, Derbyshire and Kent.
He told the Somerset website: “I enjoy playing in English conditions and I’m looking forward to joining up with Somerset. They are a Club that are held in high regard, and I’ve heard only good things about the setup there.“I’m excited by the challenge, and I hope that I can make big contributions for Somerset both on and off the field.”