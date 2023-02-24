Saturday, February 25
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Wales v England (4.45pm).
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Bishop’s Stortford, Taunton Titans v Hull.
National League Two, West (2pm unless stated): Barnstaple v Bournville RFC, Exeter University v Newport, Redruth v Old Redcliffians (2.30pm).
Regional One South West: Brixham v Exmouth, Okehampton v LAUNCESTON (2pm), Old Centralians v Drybrook, Weston-super-Mare v Lydney.
Regional Two South West: Chard v Crediton, Sidmouth v Truro, Wellington v St Austell.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Falmouth, Kingsbridge v Tiverton, Paignton v Topsham, Penryn v BUDE (2.30pm), Wiveliscombe v Cullompton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Redruth II, Helston v Bodmin, Saltash v Illogan Park.
Counties Three Cornwall (2.30pm): BUDE II v Lankelly-Fowey, LAUNCESTON CASTLES v St Agnes - home walkover.
Sunday, February 26
Guinness Six Nations (3pm): France v Scotland.
Gallagher English Premiership (1pm): Exeter Chiefs v Sale.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford v Totnes, BUDE v Withycombe (2.30pm), LAUNCESTON v Camborne (2.30pm).