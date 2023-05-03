LONDON Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney says he has been given no indication by the players that they will not fuflil their final Premiership game of the season against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday if their April wages remain unpaid by the weekend.
Kidney says he has been given "a lot of assurances" by prospective new owners in the midst of a takeover by an American consortium.
Kidney admits "there are concerns" about the situation but the squad are focused on Saturday's visit of Exeter.
"You wouldn't notice any difference in how people are approaching this match," he added.
"The whole organisation of 130 people that work here are fantastic people to work with.
"I can't speak highly enough of the quality of players, in terms of their application and positivity. Everybody is getting on with the job and preparations are in full swing.
"This is a really important match for us, and as such I haven't had to pick them up because of the people they are."
The players were told on Tuesday they would be paid that day, but funds had still not arrived by Thursday lunchtime.
Kidney said: "You wouldn't be human if there weren't different things going through your mind.
"But I can't reiterate strongly enough how good everyone is in working towards the match. I know we are a professional team but these lads are about way more than money, they have been working away all week and I haven't had to pick them up.
"We have been given a lot of assurances from the prospective new ownership that [payment] will happen over the coming days.
"I think you can draw too many comparisons between us and other teams, and I think it would be wrong to do that.
"It's unfortunate but we trust the owners and prospective owners will come to a positive resolution for everybody involved here."