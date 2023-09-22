EXETER Chiefs have made eight changes from the side that beat Cornish Pirates for their trip to Jersey Reds in the third round of the Premiership Rugby Cup tomorrow (2pm), writes Olivia Tomlinson.
In the forwards, Greg Fisliau comes in for Ross Vintcent and Max Norey replaces Dan Frost at hooker.
In the backs, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Arthur Relton will start on the wings, while Joe Hawkins and Henry Slade are the new-look centre pairing.
There is a change at fly-half too, with Harvey Skinner coming in for Will Haydon-Wood. There is one positional change with Tom Wyatt moving to full-back.
With Chiefs and Jersey Reds both winning in round two, they head into this weekend’s fixture with a maximum of 10 points each. Chiefs top Pool C courtesy of a better points difference.
Chiefs beat the Pirates 38-13 while Jersey had a satisfying 34-10 win at the Recreation Ground over Bath.
This makes tomorrow’s match-up a top-two clash with the reigning Championship champions no doubt keen to take a Premiership scalp at Stade Santander International.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter was clear about the danger the Reds pose and said: “They are going to be a big threat this week. They are the Championship team that's most on form, especially after winning away from home. We are going to have to accelerate our performance in this competition.”
"The first two weeks have not been pedestrian though with a 75-0 win over Bristol in the first round. However, Baxter is mindful that not all teams are treating the pool stages of this five-week block of the competition in the same way as Chiefs are.
"We have looked at it slightly differently. We have had many changes with lots of new players coming in, so I am trying to grow a group.
"We have not selected everybody as yet, but there have been high-20s to 30 players involved so far. I will be looking to expand on that next week to have that build-up into the Premiership season. All players should expect to play in this period.”
With two winning fixtures under their belts already, following a 43-0victory over London Scottish in the first round, Jersey will be keen to put on a performance at home.
Baxter commented: “Looking at last weekend, they showed strong set-piece, particularly their driving maul. Defensively, they were very good over the ball. They slowed Bath down really well. In attack, they were prepared to give the ball width. They are a well-motivated and well-coached team with a bit of momentum behind them.
"We are looking forward to it. Harvey (Biljon) is a good guy and a good coach. Jersey have produced some good teams and good players, some of whom have been picked up by Premiership sides.”
After two weeks of competition, Premiership teams are topping three tables with Gloucester and Newcastle leading the way in pools A and B. In pool D, however, Doncaster Knights are in front over Ealing Trailfinders.
Baxter is enjoying the extra excitement that has been created by the new format for this cup competition.
"I think it’s brilliant! I really hope that we keep it in this format and the pools stay roughly the same, but we can play the fixtures the other way around, with Jersey coming here next season and us travelling to Pirates and so on.”
Jersey have made nine changes to the starting XV which ran out at the Rec.
Several of the replacements who contributed to the strong second 40 minutes at Bath earn opportunities from the start, including all five of the new faces in the pack: hooker James Hadfield, props Greg McGrath and Adam Nicol, plus back row men Thom Smith and Tim Grey.
James Mitchell will start at scrum-half, while three other backs come into the starting XV from outside the Bath XV: centre Dan Barnes, wing Pete Sullivan and full-back Scott Van Breda.
Jersey: Scott Van Breda, Ben Woollett, Alex McHenry, Dan Barnes, Pete Sullivan, Russell Bennett, James Mitchell, Greg McGrath, James Hadfield, Adam Nicol, John Hawkins, James Scott, Thom Smith, Lewis Wynne (capt), Tim Grey. Replacements: Daf Hughes, Huw Owen, Stevie Longwell, Hallam Chapman, Max Argyle, Toby Venner, Ciaran Booth, Josh Barton.
Exeter: Tom Wyatt, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade (capt), Joe Hawkins, Arthur Relton, Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns, Scott Sio, Max Norey, Ehren Painter, Rus Tuima, Lewis Pearson, Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Oli Burrows, Billy Keast, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Jack Dunne, Aidon Davis, Will Becconsall, Will Haydon-Wood, Tom Hendrickson.