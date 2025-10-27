By Lucy Beacham and David Sillifant
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 29 Brixham 27
BEN Hancock’s late try followed by a missed kick from Brixham’s Jack Stead gave Launceston a superb comeback victory at Polson Bridge on Saturday.
The hosts went into the game off the back of a three-match losing run – two of which were by just two points to Sidmouth and St Austell, and head coach Ryan Westren made four changes as Tom Anderton, Brandon Rowley, Alex Bartlett and Cian Baker came into the side for Mitch Acres, Morgan Woods, Oli Martin and Finn Stiles.
Brixham, helped by the wind in their favour, dominated the early exchanges despite losing full-back Joel Ashworth early on to be replaced by powerhouse centre Jimmy Vidiri who caused problems throughout.
They got their reward 11 minutes as in from a line-out deep in the home 22, the ball was worked wide to left-wing Kai Kidd, who scored in the corner. Stead added the extras for 7-0.
Stead added a penalty on 20 minutes and within three minutes Brixham were further ahead with Kidd getting his second.
Launceston had barely got out of their own half but soon responded as after being awarded a penalty, several phases deep in the Fishermen’s 22 ended with scrum-half Tom Sandercock diving over following a delightful dummy.
On the half-hour a brilliant run from his own 22 from winger Ollie Bebbington ended in the visitors giving away a penalty which James Tucker knocked over from in front for 17-8.
Kidd was tackled into touch near the line, but soon got his hat-trick on 37 minutes following a scrum five metres out.
Brixham went into half-time 22-8 ahead, but with the wind in their favour, the hosts responded superbly.
Within three minutes, Brandon Rowley ran in from 30 metres after spotting a gap at the breakdown, and when Vidiri had to be helped off the field on 48 minutes, Launceston seized the initiative.
Tucker missed a perfectly gettable penalty on 51 minutes, before Westren brought on Stiles and Levent Bulut for George Harris and Rory Mead.
On the hour the home side’s dominance paid off as Ben Bryant dived over from close-range, shortly after a fine break from Bartlett. Tucker added the extras for 22-all.
The hosts continued to be the better side and thought they had won it as the clock went into the red. Visiting scrum-half Jamie Hext gave away a penalty, but in the blink of an eye, Hancock – superb all afternoon – took it quickly before beating a couple of tackles and sprinting 35 metres to the line. Tucker added the extras.
Back came Brixham as twice they were held up, but in the eighth minute of added time flanker Jason Capaldi crossed.
However, Stead’s effort from five metres inside the try line to the left, drifted wide of the far post as Launceston celebrated a third victory of the season.
The All Blacks are back in action next Saturday (November 8) when they visit Chew Valley.
LAUNCESTON: Tom Anderton; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; James Tucker, Tom Sandercock (capt); Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Finn Stiles, Levent Bulut, Morgan Woods.
Tries: Sandercock, Rowley, Bryant, Hancock; Convs: Tucker (3); Pens: N/A.
Launceston man-of-the-match: Ben Hancock.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.