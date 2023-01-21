The Ineos Grenadier-sponsored mixed open will be the feature race of the day at tomorrow's point-to-point meeting to be held at Chipley Park, Milverton, near Wellington, which is set to go ahead despite the cold snap, writes Donna Harris.
There are seven races on the card, with a start time of 12 noon.
With more than 100 entries received this promises to be a fabulous day out in the countryside.
This venue always draws a good crowd and plenty of talented horses and jockey’s.
With £1,000 prize money on offer, the mixed open race has attracted quality entries. Highway Jewel won at this meeting last season for the Bradley Gibbs team and looks to set the standard, with challengers coming in the way of entries Dr Rythm (Keith Cumings), Fifty Shades (Nicholas Williams yard) and Macklin which is trained and ridden by Will Biddick.
Opening the day's event is the Stoneman Engineering-sponsored members race in which ex-National Hunt entry Sametegal is top rated. The now 14 year-old could be taken on by His Own Star for trainer Stuart Sampson, and St Barts for Bloodstock owner/trainer Tom Malone are just a couple to mention here.
Following on is the Jockey Club and Clarke Willmott Solicitors-sponsored maiden race for Mares and Fillies only, in which many have shown promise including Definite Dream, Take A Bid, A Tipple Or Two and Maple Leaf.
Another maiden race follows which is sponsored by The Mount Pleasant Inn & Friends of the Late Geoff White. This race could well be divided on the day with 29 entries. These include Captain Biggle, Dancing Du Moulin, Not Bad Are You and Oyster Perch which all have shown form.
Exeter Racecourse sponsor the Intermediate race which has 14 entered. Call Simon catches the eye from the Robert Chanin team, and is already on dual wins for the season, as is Fiston Des Issards for trainer Chris Barber.
Next up is the Agrii and Greenslade Taylor Hunt-sponsored restricted race, in which All Is True won at Horseheath and could progress here, along with Champions Hill who won well at Flete Park and Bratton Down last season then ridden by Conor Houlihan.
Finally, to close the day's event is the Tozers Solicitors & McVeigh Parker's-sponsored PPORA members conditions race for novice riders, with those catching the eye including Acey Milan for jockey Chad Bament for the Antony Honeyball team, Broadclyst after his second at Wadebridge under Anna Johnston and Honey I’m Good for the Bradley Gibbs partnership.
This course offers fabulous track-side viewing, with great facilities which include hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of countryside trade stands.
Entrance to to the course is £15 which includes racecard, with children under 16 free of charge.
Dogs on leads welcome. Course location is off the B3187 – postcode TA21 OGY