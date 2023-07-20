RUNNERS across the South West are being called on to sign up to join Team Marie Curie at the Bath Half Marathon this October in aid of the UK’s leading end-of-life charity.
The Bath Half Marathon will see thousands of runners take part in the picturesque course on Sunday, October 15.
Each runner will experience the support of the community all the way along the course through the heart of the historic World Heritage city of Bath.
Marie Curie has 25 charity places available for the half marathon, costing £20 for the registration fee (cheaper than signing up directly), with a minimum fundraising target of just £250.
Each runner who signs up to join Team Marie Curie will receive support from their local Community Fundraiser, a Marie Curie running vest, access to training apps and plans and a fundraising pack to help smash their target.
During the past 75 years Marie Curie has been there for millions of people affected by terminal illness and those dealing with dying, death, and bereavement and the charity relies on people fundraising within their local community and networks to help continue to provide these essential services.
Last year 46,000 people were cared for by Marie Curie Nurses and Healthcare Assistants and around 1.2 million people accessed the charity's information and support services.
Hannah Drury, Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Bristol, Bath, and Somerset, said: “It’s thanks to our amazing supporters, volunteers, and staff across the UK that Marie Curie has been there for those affected by terminal illness over the past 75 years, but today our work is more needed than ever.
“We know that everyone will be affected by dying, death and bereavement and our aim is to make sure that everyone has the best possible end of life experience. With the continued support of fundraising activities like the Bath Half Marathon, we can ensure a future where everyone gets the care they need.”
Supporter Scarlett Watts, aged 23 from Bristol, is taking part in the Half Marathon this year: “I’m running the Bath Half Marathon for Marie Curie because of the wonderful work they do for people at the end of their lives.
"So many people are affected by terminal illness or have lost a loved one to a terminal illness, so I hope in taking on this challenge I can help Marie Curie to continue providing invaluable care and support.
"It will be my first Half Marathon so I’m looking forward to pushing myself to complete this challenge, while also raising funds for those living with terminal illness. I’m hoping the buzz and cheer of being part of team Marie Curie will carry me along the race!”
To sign-up to join Team Marie Curie for Bath Half Marathon please visit: Bath Half Marathon for Marie Curie: https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/charity-events/running/bath-half-marathon/faqs .