One game that looked certain to go ahead this weekend, amid what is set to be a heap of postponements due to the wet weather, was Torpoint Athletic's Toolstation Western League Premier Division game at Keynsham Town.
Keynsham have a 3G pitch so the heavy rain was seemingly not likely to be an issue.
However, their Crown Field ground is situated on a flood plain, and parts of their ground heading into today were more suitable for sailing boats than playing football.
A final decision is yet to be made, though, on whether the game will be called off.
Meanwhile, the South West Peninsula League have invoked the severe weather protocol, meaning clubs can call off games from 9am today without the need for a pitch inspection by a referee.
With a band of heavy rain due to cross the region tonight and last until the middle of tomorrow morning, the situation is looking pretty bleak again for the football fixture list.
SWPL secretary Phil Hiscox said: "The severe weather protocol has been invoked for games this weekend and I will accept a postponement from 9am Friday onwards, without need for a referee's pitch inspection, provided a responsible club official who knows their ground has checked it all out."
The first game to be called off was Liskeard Athletic's trip to Penzance tomorrow, with the pitch waterlogged, and it has been re-arranged for Easter Monday, April 10, with a 2pm kick-off.
In Premier East, Elmore versus Elburton Villa, Sidmouth Town against Dartmouth, and Torrington versus Teignmouth have also been postponed.