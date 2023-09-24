Saturday, September 23
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Brixham 5 Old Abbotonians 0, St Blazey 0 Buckland Athletic 3.
FA Vase second qualifying round, selected ties: Cheddar 1 Newquay 2, Falmouth Town 3 Crediton United 1, Helston Athletic 4 Street 2, Ilfracombe Town 1 Elburton Villa 1 – Elburton won 7-6 on pens, Millbrook 1 Dobwalls 7, Okehampton Argyle 3 Bude Town 0, Shepton Mallet 1 Barnstaple Town 2, St Austell 3 Sidmouth Town 3 – St Austell won 3-0 on pens, Torrington 3 Launceston 0, Wadebridge Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 1, Wendron United 2 Saltash United 4.
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town 1 Penzance 0, Holsworthy 2 Sticker 0, Mullion 7 St Dennis 0, Truro City Res 1 Liskeard Athletic 6.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, first round selected ties: Callington Town Res 7 Liskeard Athletic Res 2, Foxhole Stars 2 Hayle 4, Kilkhampton 1 Saltash Borough 2, Looe Town 0 Ilogan RBL 6, Polperro 3 Torpoint Athletic Res 5, Roche 3 St Austell Res 3 – St Austell won 3-1 on pens, St Agnes 1 Saltash United Res 2, St Day 5 Boscastle 1, St Dominick 6 Penryn Athletic 3, St Minver home walkover v Altarnun, Sticker Res 0 Pendeen Rovers 2, St Stephen 1 Nanpean Rovers 5.
St Piran League, Division One East: Torpoint Ath Thirds 1 Newquay Res 2.
Division Two East: Calstock 1 St Breward 10, Dobwalls Res 2 Lifton 1, Gorran 3 Saltash United Thirds 0, Lanivet Inn 2 Mevagissey 2, Pensilva 3 St Merryn 0, St Dennis Development 0 St Minver Res 5, St Teath 9 Bodmin Town Res 0.
Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons 4 St Mawgan Res 1, Bude Town Res 1 Lanreath 1, Grampound 0 Looe Town Res 4, North Petherwin Res 1 Lostwithiel 1, Week St Mary 8 St Dominick Res 3.
Division Four East: Biscovey 4 North Hill 3, Boscastle Res 3 St Teath Res 4, Castle Loyale 1 Indian Queens 4, Lifton Res 2 Delabole 3, St Eval Spitfires 6 Lostwithiel Res 1.
North Devon League, Premier Division: Appledore Lions 1 Shamwickshire Rovers 0, Boca Seniors 3 Appledore Res 2, Braunton 1 Holsworthy Res 2, Fremington 1 Park United 1, Hartland Clovelly 0 Eastside 4, Landkey Town 3 North Molton Res 2.
Senior Division: Bideford Res 1 Northam Lions 6, Combe Martin 2 Fremington Res 3, Shebbear United 3 Woolsery 3, Torridgeside Res 3 Braunton Res 0.
Intermediate One: Braunton Thirds 4 Kingsley Park 5, South Molton 1 Putford 0.
Intermediate Two: Equalizers 6 Georgeham and Croyde Rovers 4, Holsworthy Thirds 2 Bridgerule 0, Morwenstow Res 3 Merton 4.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Broadclyst 2 Hemyock 0, Budleigh Salterton Res 3 Alphington Res 3, East Budleigh Res 1 Heavitree United 5, Sidmouth Town Thirds 2 Halwill 3.