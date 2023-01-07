Saltash United's eagerly-awaited home game with Millbrook in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division today is off due to a waterlogged pitch at the Waterways Stadium.
It failed a 10am pitch inspection.
A new date for the game will be announced in due course.
Plenty of other games are either off or subject to pitch inspections.
In the Western League, Torpoint Athletic's trip to Shepton Mallet is off, in the St Piran League, Altarnun v Saltash Borough and Callington Town versus Millbrook have gone, and Torpoint Athletic versus Foxhole Stars in the ECPL is also off.
In the SWPL, Bodmin Town versus Newquay and St Dennis v Dobwalls are off, but St Blazey against Camelford at Blaise Park (2.15pm) is on after passing a pitch inspection.