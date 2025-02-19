PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Miron Muslic has described his side’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Luton Town tonight as ‘massive’ in terms of their bid to pull clear of the relegation zone.
The Pilgrims saw their three-game winning streak come to an end at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, but the quick turnaround means they have the perfect opportunity to hit back at Kenilworth Road.
Winning on the road, however, has been Argyle’s issue all season, the Devonians having yet to record a single victory in 16 previous attempts.
Like Argyle, Luton - who last season were featuring in the Premier League - are struggling and find themselves at the foot of the table, a point off Muslic’s side following a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United.
The two clubs were originally due to meet on February 8, but that was changed following Argyle’s progression into the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, where they defeated Liverpool 1-0 at a packed Home Park.
Argyle’s reward for their Cup giant-killing is to travel to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday, March 1.
However, that is for the future and Muslic insists his focus, as well as that of his team, is firmly on matters this evening against The Hatters.
“It’s a massive game for both of us,” he said. “If you just look purely at the table, then you know it’s an important one. It’s a six-point game, no doubt.
“We know the situation we are in and we have shown in the last couple of weeks we are ready to face it. This is an important one and we have to stay calm with a cool mind, but organised and structured all the time.
“I think if we can manage to do this, then we will have our opportunities to be successful. The plan is to go there and perform and to keep the three points.”
Argyle will be without in-form striker Ryan Hardie for the game, the Scotsman suffered a trapped nerve in his back in the Blackburn defeat and was forced off early in the first half at Ewood Park.
Muslic added: “We will not try to over pace his recovery and to push, just because I think Ryan is in very good form and we will need him.
“There are still lots of games to play, but we are running a little bit out of time for Wednesday. I will not take any risks with Hardie because it’s an important one [against Luton], but there are 13, 14 other important games.”