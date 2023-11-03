In the St Piran League, the Premier East match between Launceston Seconds and North Petherwin is off, as is Torpoint Athletic Thirds against Wadebridge Town Seconds in Division One East; the Percy Stephens Cup tie between Foxhole Stars Seconds and Lostwithiel; and the Division Two East matches between Saltash United Thirds and Calstock, and Dobwalls Seconds and St Minver Seconds,