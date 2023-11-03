SOUTH West Peninsula League Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic's trip to fourth-place Newquay tomorrow has been postponed.
With more rain forecast for tonight and pitches still recovering from Storm Ciaran, clubs were given permission this morning by league officials to make early decisions on matches after they introduced the 'Severe Weather Protocol' for the first time this season.
Truro City against Launceston is off under the severe weather protocol, but also because the road to the ground is closed due to a fallen tree, while Callington Town versus Dobwalls, and St Dennis against Wadebridge Town, are also postponed.
In Premier East, Honiton at home to Okehampton, Teignmouth versus Ivybridge, Bridport at home to Cullompton Rangers, and Torrington against Elburton Villa have also fallen victim to the weather.
In Southern League Division One South, Mousehole's trip to Cribbs is off, as are the Toolstation Western League Premier Division games between Falmouth Town against Welton Rovers, and St Blazey versus Oldland Abbotnians.
In the St Piran League, the Premier East match between Launceston Seconds and North Petherwin is off, as is Torpoint Athletic Thirds against Wadebridge Town Seconds in Division One East; the Percy Stephens Cup tie between Foxhole Stars Seconds and Lostwithiel; and the Division Two East matches between Saltash United Thirds and Calstock, and Dobwalls Seconds and St Minver Seconds,