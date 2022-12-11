Liskeard Athletic have been drawn away to Bovey Tracey in the quarter-finals of the Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup.
The draw was made at Bovey's third-round tie against Cullompton Rangers yesterday afternoon, which Bovey won 6-2.
Liskeard are the only SWPL Premier West side left in the competition, with the other seven quarter-finalists from Premier East.
Axminster Town will play host to Crediton United, while Newton Abbot Spurs will entertain Teignmouth.
The final tie will see either Ivybridge Town or Elburton Villa play at home to either Sidmouth Town or Okehampton Argyle.
Matches must be played by February 28, with the dates to be confirmed.