THE South West Peninsula League has invoked the severe weather protocol for tomorrow's programme of matches.
It means clubs can make an early decision to call off games.
It follows a week of heavy rain, and even though the forecast for today and tomorrow is very much improved, the damage has already been done on many pitches.
Six of the eight Premier West matches have already gone, with Callington Town against Liskeard Athletic among those postponed.
The Cally-Liskeard game will now be played on Friday, April 19.
An SWPL statement said: "Clubs have been emailed to explain games can be postponed today and no referee's inspection is required.
"However, if there is a chance of play, clubs are asked to inspect Saturday morning to avoid potential wasted journeys."
The scheduled fixtures in the West division are as follows:
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town v Liskeard Athletic – OFF, Holsworthy v Wendron United – OFF, Mullion v Dobwalls, Newquay v Launceston – OFF, Penzance v Camelford – OFF, Sticker v Bodmin Town, Truro City Res v St Austell – OFF, Wadebridge Town v Bude Town – OFF.