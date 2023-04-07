Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v Southgate Seniors, Dobwalls Res v Polzeath, Lanivet Inn v St Dominick Res, Lifton v Saltash United Thirds, Lostwithiel v Boscastle, Mevagissey v St Merryn, St Breward v Gorran. Division One (2.30pm): Boscastle Res v North Petherwin Res, Calstock v Foxhole Stars, Gerrans and St Mawes United v St Cleer, Looe Town Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two (2.30pm): Castle Loyale v Indian Queens, Week St Mary v North Hill.

