Good Friday, April 7
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town 2 Ilfracombe Town 1, Clevedon Town 1 Bridgwater United 1, Falmouth Town 5 Cadbury Heath 1, Keynsham Town 2 Ashton and Backwell United 1, Helston Athletic 2 Mousehole 0, Sherborne Town 0 Street 1, Torpoint Athletic 2 Millbrook 0, Wellington 0 Buckland Athletic 1, Welton Rovers 2 Shepton Mallet 2.
SWPL Premier East: Bridport 4 Axminster Town 2, Cullompton Rangers 3 Elmore 2, Dartmouth 0 Brixham 2, Elburton Villa 1 Ivybridge Town 2, Honiton Town 4 Sidmouth Town 3, Okehampton Argyle 1 Holsworthy 2, Teignmouth 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 0, Torridgeside 3 Torrington 2.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town 0 Wadebridge Town 3, Bude Town v Camelford, Callington Town 0 Launceston 0, Liskeard Athletic 6 Dobwalls 1, St Austell 0 St Blazey 4, St Dennis 1 Sticker 3.
St Piran League East: Altarnun 2 St Dominick 3, St Mawgan 3 St Austell Res 1.
Saturday, April 8
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Crediton United.
St Piran League East (3pm): Gunnislake v Polperro, Millbrook Res v Sticker Res, Saltash United Res v Launceston Res.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Nanpean Rovers v Roche, North Petherwin v Liskeard Athletic Res, St Columb Major v St Minver, St Dennis Res v St Teath, Wadebridge Town Res v Looe Town.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v Southgate Seniors, Dobwalls Res v Polzeath, Lanivet Inn v St Dominick Res, Lifton v Saltash United Thirds, Lostwithiel v Boscastle, Mevagissey v St Merryn, St Breward v Gorran. Division One (2.30pm): Boscastle Res v North Petherwin Res, Calstock v Foxhole Stars, Gerrans and St Mawes United v St Cleer, Looe Town Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two (2.30pm): Castle Loyale v Indian Queens, Week St Mary v North Hill.
Easter Sunday, April 9
East Cornwall Premier League, League Cup final at St Blazey AFC (3pm): Torpoint Athletic Thirds v Foxhole Stars.
Easter Monday, April 10
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Ashton and Backwell United v Saltash United, Barnstaple Town v Welton Rovers, Bridgwater United v Falmouth Town, Cadbury Heath v Wellington, Ilfracombe v Shepton Mallet, Keynsham v Torpoint Athletic, Mousehole v Clevedon Town.
Cornwall Senior Cup final at St Blazey AFC (2pm): Helston Athletic v Millbrook.
SWPL Premier East (2pm unless stated): Bridport v Brixham, Bovey Tracey v Newton Abbot Spurs (11am), Elburton Villa v Cullompton Rangers, Honiton Town v Okehampton Argyle, Teignmouth v Torridgeside (midday).
SWPL Premier West (2pm): Callington v Mullion, Penzance v Liskeard Athletic.
St Piran League East (7.30pm): Saltash United Res v Altarnun.