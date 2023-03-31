SALTASH United's eagerly-awaited top of the table clash with Bridgwater United tomorrow has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Waterways Stadium pitch is flooded in places, and with more rain falling, the club were allowed to make an early decision by the League.
A new date will be announced in due course.
An Ashes statement said: "With the agreement of the League Secretary and Bridgwater United, tomorrow's game is Postponed. Thanks to Andy Radford and Ian Barber and match referee Ryan for allowing an early decision."