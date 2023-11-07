THE last 16 of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup gets underway tonight with five of the eight ties scheduled.
Arguably the most intriguing of those is at Poltair Park as SWPL Premier West title chasers St Austell welcome Western League Premier Division outfit Saltash United.
The Ashes are third bottom in the league above, but have put in plenty of performances worthy of more without getting their reward.
St Austell have lost just twice from 15 games, although they do have a six-point deficit to Liskeard Athletic who welcome league rivals Launceston to Lux Park later.
The Clarets came from behind to draw 3-3 against Penzance in their last outing ten days ago, but will need a performance from the ages to produce a shock.
Falmouth Town and Torpoint Athletic are both flying high in the Western League Premier Division and meet at Bickland Park.
Fifth-placed Falmouth have home advantage and are averaging two points per game from their 12 outings, while the Point, who have played twice more, are six points adrift in seventh.
Elsewhere tonight, Bude Town will start as favourites when they visit a Bodmin Town side that are rebuilding, while a West Cornwall derby between Penzance and Mullion could be close.
All matches this evening kick-off at 7.30pm.
The three other ties between Camelford and St Blazey, Dobwalls and Helston Athletic and Truro City Reserves and Newquay, the latter of which is at Newquay, are set for tomorrow night.