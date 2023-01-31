THE draws for the next round in three Cornwall County Cups took place this afternoon with plenty of local interest.
The Senior Cup semi-finals, which will take place at neutral venues in April, will see current SWPL Premier West leaders Wendron United tackle Western League Premier Division side Millbrook or Liskeard Athletic.
Liskeard won the original tie 2-1 but their participation in the last four is in doubt after they were found to have fielded an ineligible player in the tie.
However they have appealed the decision with a ruling to be made in the coming days.
The other tie sees the battle of the Western League Premier Division clubs as title hopefuls Saltash United clash with old rivals Helston Athletic.
The Cornwall Intermediate Cup, which is played for by clubs at Step Seven and Step Eight, are also down to the final four.
St Piran League East high-flyers St Dominick take on East Cornwall Premier League title hopefuls Foxhole Stars, while the other clash is an all St Piran League West affair as Illogan RBL face neighbours Redruth United.
The Cornwall Junior Cup is for clubs at Duchy League and Trelawny League level and include two sides from the east of the county.
St Breward from the Duchy Premier have a home tie against Holman Sports Club from near Camborne, while Bude Town from Duchy Two have an away trip to Trelawny Premier Division leaders West Cornwall FC who knocked out Boscastle earlier in the competition. The quarter-finals will be played next Saturday (February 11).
The draws are as follows with venues for the Senior Cup and Intermediate Cup semi-finals to be announced in due course.
Cornwall Senior Cup (ties to be played March 14/15): Wendron United v Millbrook or Liskeard Athletic, Helston Athletic v Saltash United.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup (ties to be played April 25/26): St Dominick v Foxhole Stars, Redruth United v Illogan RBL.
Cornwall Junior Cup (ties to be played Saturday, February 11): St Breward v Holman Sports Club, Dropship FC v Ludgvan, Falmouth DC v Troon AFC, West Cornwall FC v Bude Town Reserves.