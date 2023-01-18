Cornwall Premier Team’s final ESMBA Inter County Championship group match with Hampshire at Carnmoggas on Sunday has been cancelled as Hampshire are unable to raise a team.
On Saturday, 23 teams will compete in the County Triples to be played at Carnmoggas, with eight places in the finals up for grabs.
On Saturday, January 28, 35 bowlers are entered to play across two sessions at Carnmoggas in the County Two Wood Singles, competing for the eight places on offer in the finals on Saturday, February 18.
On Sunday, January 29, 64 bowlers are entered in to play in the re-arranged County Four Wood Pairs at Carnmoggas, competing for the eight places in the finals on Saturday, February 18.