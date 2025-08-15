HOME-OWNING hopefuls from across Cornwall could benefit from a a new scheme which sees a regional housbuilder supporting the county’s key workers.
A leading housebuilder in Cornwall is pulling out all the stops to make sure key workers can progress on the property ladder with an increased deposit boost of up to £25,000. According to the Office for National Statistics, this is applicable to 41 per cent of Cornwall’s workforce.
Barratt Homes has upped the value of its contribution for those working in the public sector from £15,000 to £25,000, giving house hunters a route to a more affordable move.
For those using the scheme, the housebuilder will contribute £1,000 towards the deposit for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price, up to £25,000. For example, on a property costing £300,000, the home buyer would qualify for a contribution of £15,000.
The developers have also extended the scheme to include even more frontline workers which now includes social workers, nursery workers, pharmacists, and a larger cohort of NHS response workers.
The scheme was originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, however the programme now supports more key workers, aiding them in their efforts to afford a new home by helping to pay their deposit.
Amongst those benefitting are workers in the NHS, Education sector, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales, Probation and Prison Services, Local Authorities, the RNLI, and foster carers, in addition to the newly added services.
Richard Lawson, sales director at Barratt Homes Bristol, has expressed his pride that the organisation is able to support people taking steps along the property ladder.
He said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme has been well received across the country, and we’re pleased to help essential workers in the public sector take their first or next step on the property ladder.
“We know how vital key workers are to our communities, and we’re proud to increase our support to help them make that all-important move,” he added. “Boosting our deposit contribution to up to £25,000 is another way to show our appreciation and making a real difference where it matters.”
Barratt Homes are currently building high-quality and energy efficient homes across Cornwall, including at Pen Bethan in Falmouth and Treledan in Saltash. Wherever you are in your new home journey, Barratt Homes is here to support you and offers a range of schemes including Part Exchange Guarantee and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme.
According to Foundation Home Loans, there were an estimated 5.95-million public sector employees in the UK in March 2024 - up 24,000 (0.4 per cent) from December 2023 and 125,000 (2.1 per cent) from March 2023. The NHS alone employed around 2.02-million people, an increase of 12,000 (0.6 per cent) since December and 79,000 (4.1 per cent) year-on-year.
