A new booking system is being trialled for Saltash Household Waste Recycling Centre and will be refined over 12 months. It has been developed to reduce waiting times and help keep road users safe. It has been devised from similar systems being used by the majority of councils around the country to improve our service. It will be quick and easy to book online at www.cornwall.gov.uk/tipbooking or Phone 0300 1234141.