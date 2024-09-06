A new booking system is being trialled for Saltash Household Waste Recycling Centre and will be refined over 12 months. It has been developed to reduce waiting times and help keep road users safe. It has been devised from similar systems being used by the majority of councils around the country to improve our service. It will be quick and easy to book online at www.cornwall.gov.uk/tipbooking or Phone 0300 1234141.
You can book more than one slot using the same process and research has shown that it results in more efficient trips with recycling rates rising as we can match availability with demand. It proves that with a booking system in place the average load of waste taken to HWRCs increases.
Visitors are coming to the HWRCs less often but with more waste each visit. This results in fewer car journeys with less queuing which provides wider environmental benefit.
Currently on some days at Saltash, we serve over 650 visits which is above capacity, with peak hours at 100 visits and results in the queuing. Some days are less than 250 visit with peak hours at less than 30 visits. Our capacity is around 65 visits per hour.
A steadier throughput of visits allows staff more time to interact with and assist customers. This enables greater material segregation, reduced contamination and improves recycling levels. You will be able to make a booking the same day depending on availability or up to 1 week in advance.
An advantage that if there is an issue like an emergency or sudden closure we will be able to contact you to save you a trip and rebook. Also we will be able to ensure our service is being made available only for residents of Cornwall.
In managing the flow of traffic arrivals, we can also better plan the compacting and changeovers of waste made by our staff & lorries. Please be aware this is subject to change throughout the trial period as we develop and take feedback.
In the longer term we are aware of the need for greater overall capacity in the Saltash area and will be developing the Local Plan to provide the required growth.
We will provide regular reviews and results once the trial is up and running. If you have any feedback on the booking system please contact the team on [email protected]