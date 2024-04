Bodmin Moor although less well-known for its clay works these form an important part of the historic moorland landscape. Originally worked around Blisland and St Breward on a small scale before 1842 production was more widely and industrially carried out from 1860. It is believed that there have been about twenty china clay quarries working on Bodmin Moor over that time. Early power was obtained using water wheels into the 20th century using wheels such as the 50-foot Gawns Wheel, preserved in the Isle of Man. A number of larger rivers rise on Bodmin Moor including the Camel, Lynher and Fowey as well as streams many of which form tributaries into the larger rivers. Due to the abundance of water, it was later used to transport china clay in liquid form through pipes. A legacy from three former clay pits has in recent times been of great benefit to the wider population of Cornwall. The recent drought which saw Cornwall’s largest reservoir at Colliford Lake reduced to just thirteen percent full also showed the use by South West Water of these redundant clay pits put to good use. Water collected in these at Stannon purchased in 2008, Park in 2006 and Hawkes Tor in 2022 supplement Colliford Lake as and when needed.