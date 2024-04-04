Granite has an important part to play in the future economy of Cornwall and perhaps the United Kingdom. The giant batholite lying beneath Cornwall also contains other raw materials that are becoming increasingly important to modern 21st century industry. There is increased interest in certain tin deposits but is a relatively small return to a past industry. It is lithium, which is now most discussed and explored for, along with areas of Cornwall containing other chemicals known as radionuclides. Perhaps the best known of these radionuclides in Cornwall is Radon, certainly not a particularly beneficial chemical in its gaseous form, but there are those that are. Amongst them there is Potassium, Uranium and Thorium which decay over long periods of time releasing heat. This heat provides Cornwall with huge opportunities for geothermal energy, which is only just beginning. The Cornubian Batholite stretching out beneath Cornwall means that parts of Cornwall has a surface heat low twice that of the UK average resulting in a geothermal gradient nearly 10 degrees Celsius per kilometre hotter. This illustrated the advantage Cornwall has for ground heat generation, all thanks to the granite Cornubian Massif beneath our feet.