Police have today been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection to a murder in Bodmin that took place over the weekend.
Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday 30 April to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation.
It was further reported that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.
Seven other men and women have been injured and were taken to hospital; five have since been released with two people remaining in hospital as they recovery from surgery following the attack.
One man was confirmed deceased at the scene. He has since been named as 36-year-old Michael Allen from Bodmin.
His family have today issued an image and the following tribute: “Mike was simply much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.
“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time."
A tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to remember Mike. Local officers will also be there to help support the local community and this community hub will run from 4-6pm today (1 May) and then twice daily from 10am-midday and 4-6pm for the next week.
A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police have this morning attended Bodmin Magistrates’ Court were granted a further 36-hour extension to allow investigative officers additional time to detain and question the suspect.
Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Our investigation continues into this matter, and we continue to ask the public for their help.
“If you have any information that relating to this murder and have yet to have spoken with the police, please come forward immediately. The information to have, no matter how small you may feel it could be, could be vital to our investigation.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information, including footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)