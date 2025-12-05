The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the South East Cornwall constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 5, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in South East Cornwall were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,563 out of 2,961,624 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 2,132 out of 1,054,169 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 1,233 out of 640,650 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 539 out of 259,225 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 355 out of 191,262 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 290 out of 174,378 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 252 out of 183,996 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 239 out of 111,203 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 223 out of 90,741 total signatures
• Funding so all infants are offered Type 1 Diabetes Testing in routine care — 167 out of 113,942 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.