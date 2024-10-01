A popular attraction near St Columb is celebrating after being commended for its work.
Screech Owl Sanctuary and Animal Park is an award-winning Sanctuary in mid Cornwall which cares for 70 owls from all over the world plus 18 other species of animals.
It is celebrating its latest success after being announced as a finalist in the category of Small Visitor Attraction of the Year in the prestigious 2024/25 Cornwall Tourism Awards, which celebrates tourist attraction and services across the Duchy.
Announcing the news, a spokesperson for the attraction said that they wished to thank all those who have taken the time to write a review in addition to their staff and volunteers who made the sanctuary an ‘excellent environment’.
They said: “Good news! We are delighted to announce that we are a finalist in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category for the 2024/25 Cornwall Tourism Awards.
“Thank you to all our supporters and visitors and to all those who have taken the time to write a review. Thank you also to all of the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the Sanctuary is an excellent environment for our all our owls, other animals, and is also a unique experience for our visitors.”