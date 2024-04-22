A LOCAL road safety campaign group has deemed a delay in the introduction of average speed cameras along the A38 as ‘reckless’.
Safe38 is calling on the the Department for Transport, National Highways and the Police and Crime Commissioner to make progress on installing these new safety measures after it was reported that it has been delayed up to nine months.
Safe38 have said the gaining the funding and installing the new cameras are ‘a matter of urgency’.
Chair of the group, James Millidge, met with Liberal Democrat Police and Crime Commissioner candidate, Steve Lodge, to air his frustration ahead of the May election.
James Millidge explained: “We have been campaigning for six years for these safety cameras, and it has been nine months since the transport secretary confirmed that Cornwall Council and Vision Zero were taking forward the delivery of average speed cameras for the Carkeel to Trerulefoot section of the A38.
“We are just baffled that with everyone appearing to agree they are vital that they have not yet been installed.
“Why not just deliver the speed cameras that are needed to meet that target on what is proven to be one of the deadliest stretches of the A38 in the South West? It defies belief that it’s taking so long. Frustrated doesn’t even come close to how we feel.”
Steve Lodge said: "It's clear that a bypass is desperately required, not just to save lives but to support the Cornwall economy. But I'm calling for more immediate steps such as average speed cameras to be installed that help keep people safe and to do it now.”
James added: “Once again Cornwall and specifically south-east Cornwall appears to be at the bottom of the list for funding for safety measures. One can only conclude that our lives just don’t matter?”
“You need to ask yourself what more needs to happen?”
The Safe38 group was formed back in 2018 by a committee of volunteers in a way to help make the A38 safer – the group set out with an targeted integrated approach to road safety.