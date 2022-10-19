Closed-down 15th century inn put forward to become “asset of community value”
A closed-down Devon inn has been put forward to become a community asset by parish councillors.
The Pickwick Inn, also known as the Old Chapel Inn, in St Ann’s Chapel, closed in January and has since been on the market.
The pub, which has been boarded up since July, has been the subject of a petition signed by 157 people, who want the building to remain a pub and not become a possible housing development.
The pub was originally built around the remains of a 15th century chapel and retains plenty of original features such as stonework, open fireplaces and exposed ceiling beams.
Bigbury parish councillors asked the South Hams District Council at a recent meeting to make a decision about making the pub an “asset of community value”.
Councillor Stuart Watts said that there was “strong” support for the idea, and that making the pub a community asset would give “breathing space” to keep the property a pub.
The pub is currently owned by Greg Dyke, who is chairman of Vine Hotels and saw the previous tenants move out unexpectedly at the beginning of the year.
He said that he had hoped to keep the pub as it is, but that he had received no suitable offers for potential tenants or buyers.
Greg Dyke commented: "I know what pubs mean for a community. We do not want it not to be a pub, but the market is terrible.
"We want to keep it as a pub, but no-one was willing to pay the rent we were charging or anywhere near it."
If the pub is made into an asset of community value, the community would have six weeks to make an offer on the property.
