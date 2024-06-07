THE Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates for North Cornwall have launched a plea to stop the vandalism of poster boards.
It comes after reported vandalism of poster boards featuring the name of a candidate being supported by a particular household or land owner outside on their property.
In separate statements, the Conservative party candidate for North Cornwall, Scott Mann, and Liberal Democrat party candidate Ben Maguire, have both called for the perpetrators to cease attacking the boards of both theirs, and opposition parties.
In a statement, Scott Mann, said that it was important to respect differing political views, and that it wasn’t nice when the work of volunteers throughout the election period have to collect and repair signs and posters that had been trashed.
He added: “FYI (for your information) we have wildlife cameras on some of our poster sites, so please don't smash them up, or those of other candidates. “Volunteers across all the parties work very hard during the election and it's not nice when they have to go and collect or repair signs and posters that have been smashed. “We live in a democracy and it's important to respect differing political views.”
It was a call echoed by the Liberal Democrat candidate for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire, after some poster boards for his party was stolen overnight. Mr Maguire said that some the thefts were caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, adding that he wanted to see ‘the change we all desperately want and need’ to be done in a peaceful and democratic way’.
He said: “Some of our poster boards were stolen overnight and some thefts were caught on CCTV. Let’s please refrain from this sort of behaviour on all parties boards.
“I know that there is so much at stake in the this election. Our health service is on the ballot paper and tensions are naturally running extremely high at this important crossroads.
“Let’s now come together as one team and bring about the change we all desperately want and need in a peaceful and democratic way!”
With the announcement of the July 4 general election, candidates from a number of parties will be standing for election. The full list of candidates is as follows:
North Cornwall: Scott Mann – Conservative, Robyn Harris – Labour, Ben Maguire – Liberal Democrats, Rowland O’Connor – Reform UK, Lance Symonds – Green Party.
South East Cornwall: Sheryll Murray – Conservative, Anna Gelderd – Labour, Colin Martin – Liberal Democrats, Paul Wadley – Reform UK, Martin Corney – Green Party.
St Austell and Newquay: Steve Double –Conservative, Noah Law – Labour, Joanna Kenny – Liberal Democrats, Stephen Beal – Reform UK, Amanda Pennington – Green Party.
Truro and Falmouth: Cherilyn Mackrory – Conservative, Jayne Kirkham – Labour, Ruth Gripper – Liberal Democrats, Steven Rubidge – Reform UK, Karen La Borde – Green Party.
Camborne and Redruth: Connor Donnithorne – Conservative, Perran Moon – Labour, Thalia Marrington – Liberal Democrats, Roger Tarrant – Reform UK, Catherine Hayes – Green Party.
St Ives: Derek Thomas – Conservative, Dr Filson Ali – Labour, Andrew George – Liberal Democrats, Giane Mortimer – Reform UK, Ian Flindall – Green Party.
Torridge and Tavistock: Geoffrey Cox – Conservative, Isabel Angela Saxby – Labour, Phil Hutty – Liberal Democrats, Andrew Jackson – Reform UK, Judy Maciejowska – Green Party, Philip Peers – Social Democratic Party, Alan Edward Rayner – Independent.